Mind-blowing magic in the Okanagan with Ryan Michael

He's a Kelowna magician who can completely blow your mind.

Ryan Michael has been studying mentalism and stage magic for 10 years and has racked up quite the resume with his tricks, including five international awards.

“I just love being the centre of attention, that’s really what it is at the end of the day. But no, I love magic, I fell in love with it and seeing people’s reactions — turning adults into kids is the best feeling in the world and bringing people out of their daily lives into a world of magic is really rewarding and it’s a really beautiful form of art,” she said.

Michael’s work has turned him into a must-see attraction at West Kelowna’s Crown and Thieves Winery, where he’s sold out 42 shows in a row and counting.

According to Michael, being a magician can be extremely challenging, especially when learning new tricks. Some take days to learn while others take years. Michael is currently sitting on a few tricks he's been working on for more than six or seven years.

“Sitting down and really dedicating yourself to learning a trick can be hard. You’ve really got to put time and effort into it and talk to other magicians and figure out what they’re doing. It can be a process for sure," he said.

"I don’t want to be a guy who gets on stage and just does trick after trick after trick. I want my show to have a flow from front to back, so creating that entire feel of an actual performance is one of the most important things for me I think because it's not just a couple tricks in a row, I want people to feel like they’re in Vegas. I want them to feel like they’re at a real show.”

During his interview, Michael was kind enough to perform one of his mental tricks for Castanet where he was able to successfully read the mind of a number of our reporters. He finds this corner of his work the most fulfilling.

"You can reveal a card to somebody and its cool, is this your card, the eight of clubs? But if you’re like, is your aunt's name Mildred, they’re like what the heck? It’s a different level kind of thing, so when you can get up close and personal with someone and read their mind, there’s a different level to it I think and that’s why I’ve really gravitated towards mentalism.”

If you’re interested in seeing Michael perform, he does regular shows at Crown and Thieves Winery as well as corporate events across the country and the United States.