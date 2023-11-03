Lake Country wants to hear from transit riders

Photo: Flickr - BC gov't

The District of Lake Country hopes to hear from transit riders in an effort to improve service in the municipality.

The district says it is exploring methods to try and "improve transit and mobility options in Lake Country with the objective of increasing transit ridership."

They hope to reach out to local residents including youth, seniors and businesses to determine how transit service could be best delivered in the future to serve local needs.

Transit riders are being invited to take part in a one hour online virtual workshop Thursday, Nov. 9 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to email the district. Participants will then be provided a link to the workshop.

Everyone participating will receive a $10 gift certificate for the Lake Country Tim Hortons.

Feedback gathered during the workshop will help refine proposed service options to be presented to council later this year.