Interest rates reduce number of sales in October, but most Okanagan prices increase

Photo: Contributed

Benchmark prices in the Okanagan rebounded nicely in October, despite the number of sales hitting the skids due to high interest rates.

Association of Interior Realtors released its monthly numbers on Friday, and the benchmark prices for five of the six home types in the Central and North Okanagan increased last month. The only benchmark price that dropped was the Central Okanagan townhouse, which fell 3% to $739,100.

There were 1,012 sales across the entire AIR region in October, which was up slightly from September. There were 754 new listings, which was down significantly from 962 last month.

“While we typically do see market activity ease up as the weather cools, the high cost of borrowing seems to be propelling a speedier seasonal slowdown than usual,” AIR president Chelsea Mann said in a press release. “Buyers and sellers are left waiting in the wings despite high demand with the hope of seeing some interest rate relief on the horizon.

“The impact of qualifying for mortgages seems particularly impeding to rate-sensitive buyers as they struggle to secure financing. It is more important now than ever that buyers get pre-approved ahead of their house hunting efforts to ensure their expectations can align with their needs.”

The benchmark price for a single-family home in the Central Okanagan increased to $1.026 million last month, while the condominium mark leaped 7.5% to $517,300.

North Okanagan single-family ($755,400), townhome ($564,700) and condominium ($345,800) prices all jumped at least 2.7% in October.