Application before council to rezone Appaloosa Road property to industrial use

Kelowna city council is being asked to approve the further industrialization of the Reid's Corner area of the city.

On Monday, council will debate the merits of an application to rezone a piece of property on Appaloosa Road from agriculture/rural to general industrial.

The developer of the property is applying for the zoning change in order to construct a single industrial building with a footprint of nearly 3,000 square feet.

"The I2 zone (general industrial) allows for a range of low-impact general industrial uses that are intended to act as a transition between the general industrial areas to the west, east and south, and the rural residential areas to the north," the staff report states.

"The permitted uses, development regulations, screening requirements, outdoor storage restriction and other regulations within the I2 zone are designed to limit negative impacts to the nearby residential, rural, and non-ALR agricultural uses in the area."

The property in question is adjacent to 11 properties that received blanket zoning to industrial as the area begins to transition away from rural residential.

However, several challenges still have to be resolved as the area begins to transition.

"The area has complex road and utility challenges that necessitates a comprehensive and coordinated solution. In order to rezone the subject lot to industrial, the road network in the area requires comprehensive upgrades, and community water and sewer is required to service the new industrial lands."

"The off-site requirements include underground and surface infrastructure for Appaloosa Road and upgrades to Hollywood Road."