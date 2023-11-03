Kelowna International Airport CEO named Kelowna's business leader of the year

Photo: Airports Council International

The man ultimately responsible for bringing tourists to town through the air is Kelowna’s business leader of the year.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce announced Friday morning that Kelowna International Airport CEO Sam Samaddar is its top business person of 2023. The news was released in advance of the chamber’s 36th annual Business and Community Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held on Friday Nov. 17 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

Samaddar became Kelowna International Airport director in 2008 and now serves as its chief executive officer. An independent panel of judges chose Samaddar as the city’s top business leader because he has built YLW into one of the top 10 airports in Canada.

“Our business leader of the year, Sam Samaddar, is more than deserving of this award,” chamber chairman Dan Price said in a press release. “He led the airport through the extreme challenges posed by the global pandemic and is now guiding it through a massive expansion that will allow more people than ever to experience our region.”

Samaddar has always been in love with aviation. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets and got his pilot’s licence when he was 17. He began his career at Vancouver International Airport in 1988 and landed at YLW four years later.

Samaddar is also a board member of Tourism Kelowna and the world executive committee of Airports Council International. He is also the chair of ACI’s North American chapter.

Tickets for the Business and Community Excellence Awards Gala can be found here.