Kelowna's unemployment rate increases for first time in 2023

Photo: The Canadian Press

The streak is over.

Kelowna’s unemployment rate had dropped for 10 consecutive months and hit a low of 2.5% in September, but that all came to an end in October.

Statistics Canada on Friday released its monthly labour force survey, and Kelowna’s unemployment rate increased for the first time since last November. It jumped four tenths of a percentage point in October to 2.9%, but it is still the third lowest mark in the country.

Kelowna’s slight surge was in line with the national unemployment rate, which increased to 5.7% last month as job opportunities became less plentiful in an economy weighed down by high interest rates. Canada’s unemployment rate was 5.5% in September.

It was a different story in the entire Thompson Okanagan region, whose unemployment rate dropped for the fourth straight month. It checked in at 3.2% in October, down from 5% in July.

The Canadian economy added 18,000 jobs. October marked the fourth increase in the jobless rate over the past six months and added another data point in favour of the Bank of Canada’s rate pause, according to economists.

“While the headline job gain was uneventful, make no mistake that the underlying picture for Canada’s labour market is softening,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter wrote in a note to clients.

Employment rose last month in construction and information and culture and recreation, but the increase was offset by declines in wholesale and retail trade as well as manufacturing.

Wages continued to grow quickly, but the pace slowed last month compared to September, with average hourly wages up 4.8% to $34.08 from a year ago.

The Bank of Canada opted to hold its key interest rate steady at 5% during its last two decision meetings, largely due to growing evidence that the economy is feeling the impact of higher rates.

Gross domestic product data showed the economy shrank in the second quarter and a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada suggests another contraction in the third quarter.

The labour market has remained relatively resilient since interest rates started to rise in March 2022 as employers maintained their appetite for hiring post-pandemic. But job vacancies have been on the decline this year, and Friday’s report suggests job prospects are continuing to dwindle.

Among those who were unemployed in September, a larger proportion stayed unemployed in October than 12 months prior, suggesting “job seekers are facing more difficulties finding employment than a year ago.”

Employment opportunities are expected to become even more sparse as the effect of previous rate hikes increasingly filter through the economy.

“In no way should the Bank of Canada hike again, given everything we know right now,” said James Orlando, TD’s director of economics. “We think they’ve done enough. And they should just ... hold steady right now and (let) the economy continue to slow.”

— with files from The Canadian Press