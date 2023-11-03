Crime falls significantly downtown while spiking in Rutland

Photo: Contributed Police at a duplex on Nickel Rd. in Rutland

The Kelowna RCMP are shifting resources to the Rutland area in response to a spike in crime over the first eight months of 2023.

Data released by the Kelowna RCMP show that calls for service took a significant dip in the downtown core (down 22.3%) while at the same time jumping by 27.4 percent in Rutland.

"In response, police resources have recently been shifted to increase visibility and responsiveness in Rutland, in conjunction with the dedicated Rutland RCMP sub-detachment," said Supt. Kara Triance in a report she will present to the city council on Monday.

"Our analytical team has evaluated calls for service to identify strategic opportunities to improve deployment approaches in this area, including the identification of hotspots, peak times, and repeat offender management.

Our police officers, alongside the city's community service department, inclusive of bylaw services, are working diligently to address the concerns of residents and businesses alike."

Triance says the large drop in crime in the downtown core can be attributed, in part, to enhanced visibility and targeted hotspot enforcement.

Overall, calls for service across the city are down 7.5 percent over the first eight months compared with the same period a year ago.

The report goes on to show that break and enters experienced a dramatic drop through August, falling 43.9 percent among business B&Es and 10.7 percent across residential B&Es.

Despite the decline, Triance says break and enters continue to drive the city's 2023 Crime Severity Index score.

The Central Okanagan has had the highest crime rate among the country's 35 Census Metropolitan Areas for the last two years.

"Through continuously improving crime data analytics, we are deploying finite resources more strategically at the times and locations where crimes are occurring, targeting known repeat offenders, and equipping businesses and residents through media releases about emergent trends."

Fraud, another key CSI driver, increased by a staggering 56.7 percent over the first eight months compared with nearly 11 percent provincewide.

These crimes include online and phone frauds, banking frauds, forgeries, and real estate fraud.

In many cases, Triance says the files originate in other jurisdictions, including internationally, which increases the complexities in investigating these types of crime.

Specific types of theft also dropped dramatically over the first eight months. Auto theft (-40.8%), theft from vehicles (-30.6%), and bicycle theft (-38.7%) all saw decreases.

Personal offences were up 5.7 percent, while drug trafficking violations went down by 9.1 percent.

"The metrics and related data provided within this report are continuously monitored and used by the RCMP to inform, through evidence-based analysis, our decisions and responses to crime and public safety in Kelowna," the report concluded.

"The Kelowna RCMP empowers its policing professionals to advance prevention and response and promote the right providers for mental health, addictions care, and housing."