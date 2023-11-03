City of Kelowna donates garbage truck to Okanagan College

Photo: OC College

One person's trash is another student's treasure.

The City of Kelowna has donated a garbage truck to Okanagan College's trades and apprenticeship program.

For students, getting hands-on experience and working with larger machinery, such as a garbage truck, is essential to their education and will ensure they have the skills and abilities to work on the vehicles that keep communities both clean and safe.

“When we determined that this garbage truck was at the end of its service life, we were happy to donate it as a hands-on training tool for Okanagan College students,” said Scott Hoekstra, manager, landfill and composing operations, City of Kelowna.

“We’re facing a shortage of skilled tradespeople, and we know that this donation will help the college prepare students to hit the ground running when they graduate and go on to fill important roles to keep the city running smoothly.”

Stephen Speers, dean of trades and apprenticeship at OC Kelowna, says the school and its students greatly appreciate the generous donation made by the City for the Motor Vehicle program.

The Heavy Mechanical Foundation Certificate trains students to find employment as a heavy-duty mechanic, commercial transport mechanic, diesel engine mechanic or transport trailer technician.

Students also participate in a work placement, that will introduce students to real workplace environments, as well as provide perspectives to industry standards and expectations, more hallmarks of an OC education.

“It is a really cool truck to work on," said Markus, a student in OC’s Heavy Mechanical Foundations Certificate.

“After I graduate, I plan to work at a truck shop so getting to know these types of hydraulic systems will prepare me for equipment I hope to work on in the future.”