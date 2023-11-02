Hilton Global Foundation donates more than $20K to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Contributed

It pays to have a major international brand like Hilton in Kelowna.

The international company’s charitable arm, the Hilton Global Foundation, this week donated more than $20,000 to Central Okanagan Food Bank. Argus Properties, which owns Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton near Kelowna International Airport, played a pivotal role in connecting the two organizations.

Hilton Global Foundation chose to donate to the food bank after learning about the wildfires that swept through the Central Okanagan in August.

“We learned through the Argus team just how much impact the wildfires had on the region,” Hilton Global Foundation vice-president Catherine Linskey said in a press release. “We are proud to have supported the effort to provide immediate help for displaced families and were impressed by the incredible response of many local organizations, including the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We hope this donation will make a difference for the Christmas season.”

The foundation donated a total of $20,745, which will go a long way towards helping people during the holiday season.

“It is hard to express how grateful we are for this level of support, and it couldn’t come at a more critical time for our community,” COFB development director Trina Speiser said. “This donation will have a profound impact on the lives of hundreds of families, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation for this incredibly generous gift.”