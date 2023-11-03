Woman hospitalized after Central Okanagan's third deer attack in a week

Photo: H Stockley

The Central Okanagan's third deer attack in a week has sent a woman to the hospital.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating after a 50-year-old woman was injured by an aggressive deer on Thursday morning. The woman was walking her two leashed dogs in the Clifton Road area at approximately 8 a.m. when she saw a mule deer buck charging at her. A second, smaller buck was also nearby.

“In the melee to get away, she was injured by one of the bucks and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The COS is not in a position to comment on her injuries, but we wish her a speedy recovery,” said David Karn, with the provincial Ministry of Environment.

A neighbor told Castanet she saw an ambulance taking the woman away Thursday morning.

The husband of the woman who was attacked, with whom Castanet briefly spoke, declined to provide details.

“I think all I would like to say right now is that there was an incident with a deer and someone was hurt,” said the husband.

Karn says conservation officers are looking for the deer.

“I think in this case, they're going to treat it similarly to a predator incident. We're tracking it and trying to find the offending deer,” Karn said.

Finding the deer responsible for the attack may present a challenge because there are so many in the area.

“Officers will continue to search for the offending deer, which may possibly have a broken antler,” Karn added.

This is the third incident involving an aggressive deer in the Central Okanagan in a week. In all of these incidents, dogs were also present, with one of the incidents resulting in the death of a dog.

"The COS urges people to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including being aware of you're surroundings, leashing pets, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray. For more safety tips and deer information, please visit WildSafeBC," Karn said.

While deer attacks on humans aren't common, they have been known to attack pets during the rutting season in the fall, especially when they feel threatened, are backed into a corner, or are protecting their young.