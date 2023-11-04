Kelowna RCMP investigating local man for child pornography

Photo: File photo

Police are investigating a Kelowna man for child pornography after a social media platform alerted authorities about content that had been uploaded to its site. But while the suspect's home was raided by police more than a year and a half ago, the BC Prosecution Service has yet to lay charges against the man.

Limited information about the investigation was disclosed in a BC Supreme Court decision last month, over a failed application from the Kelowna RCMP to hold onto the evidence collected in the investigation longer than the legislated time limit.

The decision outlines the RCMP's investigation into a Kelowna man who's only identified by the initials N.T.

The investigation stems back to December 2021, when an unnamed social media platform alerted the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children that 13 files of “suspected child pornography” had been uploaded using an account.

The organization determined the IP address associated with the account came from Kelowna, and the B.C. RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation unit and the Kelowna RCMP became involved in the investigation.

On June 17 and 18, 2022 a search warrant was executed at the associated address and police seized 25 items, including cell phones, computers, hard-drives, and related equipment.

Five days later, a justice of the peace ordered the detention of the 25 items for a period of three months from the seizure date. That detention period was extended twice more, in November 2022 and February 2023.

Some of the items were sent to Teel Technologies Canada, which provides “digital forensic services” to uncover digital evidence on computers and other devices.

In his decision, Justice Justice Bradford Smith says media was uncovered on two cell phones "which possibly met the definition of Child Pornography.”

On June 17, 2023, the latest detention order expired and no further detention orders have been made.

Shortly before the detention order expired, the RCMP submitted a report to Crown counsel seeking charge approval against N.T., but the Crown told police they “required further steps to be completed before charge approval,” Justice Smith said.

The judge noted it was not clear what additional steps were required, but Kelowna RCMP's Cpl. Jim Dehoog said it would take approximately six months. That would bring the estimated date of a new charge approval submission to mid-December 2023.

Castanet has reached out to both the Kelowna RCMP and the BC Prosecution Service to see if a new charge approval submission has been made yet, or if charges have been laid, but neither would confirm if this has occurred.

Justice Bradford Smith ultimately declined to order the further detention of many of the items seized by police, as “the RCMP have failed to establish that complexity of the investigation requires further detention for a specified time.”

But Justice Smith dismissed N.T.'s application for a return order of the items seized, noting that to return items that contained child pornography would be “perverse.”

But he did order the return of a number of other digital devices where child pornography was not found.