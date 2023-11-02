Kelowna RCMP searching for rainbow sidewalk vandalism suspect

Photo: RCMP

Days after a pride sidewalk at the Educational Services Centre in Kelowna was vandalized, RCMP have released surveillance images of the incident.

According to police, the school's surveillance camera captured a male suspect wearing dark clothing, a mask and gloves at about 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Educational Services Centre on Hollywood Road reported to police that their rainbow sidewalk was covered in hate speech.

"Kelowna has a long history of diversity and inclusion of all our citizens, this behavior is disappointing and completely unacceptable," said Insp. Beth McAndie with the Kelowna RCMP.

"We will continue to investigate all reports of hate speech and crimes of this nature in an effort to identify those responsible."

RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have dash cam footage nearby.

You can contact RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, with file number 2023-64754.

Two other schools in the Okanagan have experienced similar vandalism to their pride crosswalks recently, including George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country and Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary in West Kelowna.