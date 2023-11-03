New housing rules from province no surprise to Kelowna's planning director

Photo: Meridian Development

"They warned us last spring this was coming, and now it's here."

That's from City of Kelowna planning director Ryan Smith after the province announced it will introduce legislation that will change the zoning rules in place in most municipalities across the province.

The legislation, expected to be introduced in the legislature next Wednesday, will require all municipalities with a population larger than 5,000 to change its zoning bylaws to allow four to six housing units on a lot currently zoned for single-family, depending on the size of the lot and its proximity to public transit.

Kelowna is one of a small handful of cities who have been ahead of the changes being proposed for several years.

The city has blanket-zoned several neighbourhoods on a test basis to allow for multiple units on a current single-family lot.

Smith says the provincial legislation will expand it across much of the city, but only within the permanent growth boundary.

"Within the permanent growth boundary there will be some nuance to how we implement it because we have been working on the roll out of the second phase of our pre-zoning infill project," Smith told Castanet News.

"The second phase of that will be pre-zoning up to 8,000 lots for four-units plus potentially a couple more that have some affordability components to them.

"We are working on the final stages of that and we actually delayed the roll out to see what the province was going to announce."

Smith says he was not surprised the province went this route in terms of blanket zoning, saying with the current crisis everyone agrees we are in, "someone needed to do something rather bold."

However, he says some aggressive changes to the public hearing process which states zoning consistent with an Official Community Plan will not require public engagement was an interesting move.

"The trade off is they are making Official Community Plan reviews every five year as opposed to every 10."

As part of that, housing needs assessments need to be redone and municipalities will need to zone enough land for their 20-year housing needs.

"In Kelowna, we're a long way ahead of a lot of smaller places. We've had to be with all the housing challenges we've had over the last 20 years."

Smith says a lot of communities who haven't had to be aggressive with zoning will have to try and figure this out on the fly.

While the pre-zoning will affect all areas of the city, Smith does admit it won't be universally applicable.

He cited hillside properties where it may be possible to add a secondary suite but to add a third or four unit "is going to be difficult."

Meantime, the City of West Kelowna in a brief email seeking comment says staff will be following the new housing legislation as it proceeds through the legislature and will be preparing to incorporate the changes once legislated.