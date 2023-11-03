Tiny homes site soil to be tested for possible contamination

Photo: Cindy White Soil testing will be undertaken to ensure the site of the tiny homes village is safe for residential occupation.

Soil testing will have to be undertaken before anyone can move into the tiny homes scheduled to be set up at the corner of Crowley Avenue and Weddell Place in Kelowna.

An employee of Ace Courier Services told Castanet that the land is contaminated, claiming that the company had a deal at one time with the City of Kelowna to use the property to expand parking for the business.

The city-owned land is currently vacant, except for an old garage structure. Previously, it was leased to Pyramid Excavation Corporation, which used the site for the storage and repair of road construction equipment, according to the minutes of a 2016 city council meeting. Prior to that, it was leased to Canna Bay Enterprises, dating back to 2004.

A Google search also revealed a listing for another business, PTW Energy Services, at the same address, 759 Crowley Avenue. Google Street View images from August 2018 showed several pieces of heavy equipment parked on the land.

“What I can tell you is that, based on previous environmental reports, the city is aware of the materials related to the use of the site from decades ago,” said Colleen Cornock, Social Development Manager with the City of Kelowna. “We are currently working with BC Housing to conduct soil testing at that location, which is actually standard practice for any residential development.”

She explained that hazard assessments of sites are standard practice for the city. However, she could not specify what actions might be taken if the testing reveals concerning levels of contamination.

“As with any project, there can be hiccups here and there. However, the city remains confident that we will be able to continue to move forward and safely meet our timelines. But, as a city, if something is revealed and we need to undertake mitigation efforts, that will just be part of regular project development.

“Things can come up. It’s not an exact science,” adds Cornock.

She mentioned on Wednesday that the plan is to start moving the 60 tiny homes onto the site in the first few weeks of December, with the goal of welcoming residents into the units in early 2024.

BC Housing states that the new homes, intended for people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna, will be operated by an experienced non-profit organization. This organization will provide support services such as daily meals, 24/7 staffing, access to skills training, and support navigating the housing system. Residents of Crowley Village will be assessed and matched with appropriate supports.

The city is also collaborating with BC Housing to identify another location for 60 modular housing units, similar to ATCO trailers, with the aim of providing shelter for more individuals this winter.

Cornock expressed that moving people into their own homes should help to free up beds in the city’s homeless shelters.