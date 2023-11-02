Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen urn containing mother's ashes

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is trying to reunite a woman with her mother's ashes after they were stolen out of her vehicle last week.

Police received a report Oct. 26 at 11:08 a.m. that a 1999 blue Ford Explorer was broken into while parked at 140 Asher Road. The owner of the vehicle says a black suitcase with pink/purple polka dots and a gold/red spray-painted toolbox with hand tools were stolen along with an urn containing her mother's ashes.

The urn is described as porcelain with flowers on it, slightly burned from being in a fire, with a message written on the side of the urn from the family.

"Most of what was stolen can be replaced, but returning the victim's deceased mother's ashes is our primary focus for our investigators," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera/

RCMP have no suspects in this case so they are asking for the public's help.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has dash camera recordings from that night is asked to contact the RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-64018.