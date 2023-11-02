Loyal Wooldridge re-elected RDCO board chair

Photo: RDCO

Loyal Wooldridge will remain at the head of the Regional District of Central Okanagan board for another year.

Wooldridge was re-elected board chair for a third year by secret ballot at a board meeting Thursday morning.

Wooldridge has served on the board since he was first elected to Kelowna city council in 2018.

He replaced Gail Given who stepped down as chair in 2021.

"I am grateful for the vote of confidence from my peers. With the challenges our communities have faced recently, including recovery following the Grouse Complex wildfire and impeding changes in emergency act legislation, as chair, I will provide steady and consistent leadership for our region,” said Wooldridge.

“As a board, we will continue to advance our strategic priorities to deliver an exceptional quality of life for our residents, protect the environment we call home and work collaboratively with the syilx / Okanagan people to tackle the issues that impact us all.”

Electoral Area East director Kevin Kraft was elected vice-chair.

This is his second year on the board after first being elected in 2022.

He replaces West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom who served as vice-chair since 2018.

"I want to thank Mayor Milsom for his five-years of decided service and leadership as vice-chair and welcome director Kraft to the role.

“Mayor Milsom has provided exceptional leadership and mentorship to me and our colleagues over the last five years. It has been a privilege to lead alongside him and I am grateful for his continued role with the board.”

"I’m honoured to serve as vice-chair and look forward to working alongside chair Wooldridge and the board to support our region,” said Kraft.

“As an electoral area director, I hope to bring a new perspective to board leadership and balance the needs of our rural and urban communities.”