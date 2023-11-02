Metro Community hosts art festival to support the unhoused

Photo: Contributed

Metro Community is hosting its second annual Art Alley festival on Friday at 7p.m.

The festival will include 10 performers of singers, dancers, spoken word, visual arts and film and will take place at the Metro Community Hub at 1265 Ellis Street.

Metro Community provides services for those experiencing homelessness in Kelowna.

The group says homelessness in Kelowna has increased by 600 percent in the last two years.

"Metro Community needs your help to support this community with daily meals, refuge from the elements, showers, laundry, wound care, case work, and much more,"the group says.

Throughout the performances, guests will also be able to take part in a silent auction.

Tickets are $22 and those aged 16 and under get in for free.

All proceeds will benefit the ongoing work of Metro Community.

For more information, click here.