'Diplomacy over war' one of the messages at Kelowna Field of Crosses ceremony

Cindy White

Small white crosses, some with names and some without, dot a grassy area of City Park next to the Kelowna Cenotaph.They will remain in place through Remembrance Day as part of the Field of Crosses Memorial Project.

A light drizzle was falling as a small crowd including dignitaries, veterans and family members of veterans and fallen soldiers attended the opening ceremony for the project.

The commanding officer of the BC Dragoons says Remembrance Day is about more than paying tribute to the soldiers we have lost and the veterans who are still with us.

“We don't want it to happen again. We want to look for peaceful resolutions and diplomacy over war, said Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Waaga. That sentiment is on the minds of many as the conflicts drag on in Gaza and Ukraine.

Lieut. Col. Waaga helped train members of the Ukrainian military in 2019. He calls what is happening in that country "heartbreaking."

"They’re definitely a people who would give their shirts off their backs for other people. The country was beautiful. Parts of it reminded me of Canada."

You can visit the Field of Crosses during City Park hours until November 12 and walk among the crosses to read the names and remember. Lights have been set up to illuminate the area after dark. There will be a candlelight ceremony near the crosses on November 10 at 4:30 p.m.

The Field of Crosses is an initiative of the Rotary Club of Kelowna, in partnership with the Okanagan Military Museum and Society, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26, the BC Dragoons and Cadets. It was first introduced in 2018.

If you want to support the project, you can find more information here.