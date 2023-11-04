Kelowna family in need of support after two year-old diagnosed with cancer

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna family has had their world turned upside-down after since their toddler was diagnosed with cancer in June.

Frannie Goodfellow and her husband David learned their daughter River had leukemia a month before her second birthday.

Frannie says she took her daughter to Kelowna General Hospital when she noticed River had become extremely pale.

"They told us she was dehydrated and had done a chest x-ray, but didn't do any blood work and had basically sent us away. It didn't sit right with me. She seemed to be getting worse and more tired."

Frannie says eventually she was able to get in to see the doctor who had delivered River.

"Right away she sent us for emergency blood work, and all of a sudden, we got flown out on a jet within not even a 24-hour period."

River was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Frannie says she and River were emergency airlifted to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver where River has been undergoing treatments since June.

David, River's dad, has been spending his time back and forth from Kelowna to Vancouver to care for their other two children while continuing to work in Kelowna.

Frannie has remained in Vancouver with River at Ronald McDonald House.

Their toddler is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

"It really has been quite hard. It's hard to navigate keeping our big kids' lives as normal as possible. You are put in a position to have to make decisions you would never have to make," Frannie said.

River's treatment plan currently has her staying in Vancouver until February.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover medical and travel expenses.

"We are so appreciative of everyone. We didn't really know how much a community could pull together and help. It sucks not being able to be there. I missed my older kids' first day of school... there is someone else driving them to practices. It's not just the finances for us; it is how much people have been filling in the gaps."

"It takes a lot of pressure off. For my husband, every time he comes down here, it is not just the expense of coming down, it's the income not coming in, and so that is one of the things that adds up very quickly. A lot of the medical costs aren't covered. She is on a lot of different medications. It really is taking a lot of pressure off. It really is such a difference maker. We are just so grateful," Frannie added.

To date, over $20,000 has been raised by the community.