RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna retrieves lost hockey bag worth over $10,000

Photo: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna

RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna has announced that its bag of hockey skates that went missing last week has since been returned.

The bag containing more than $10,000 worth of missing skates was dropped off at the Lake Country RCMP detachment Tuesday before being returned to their home rink.

"Special thanks to everyone who kept their eyes peeled, shared the posts and spread the word," said the academy in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna, it's better late than never, as a number of players' skates have already been replaced.

The bag of skates originally went missing on Oct. 25 when the team was on their way to practice. The back latch of the bus came undone and the bag fell out the back and onto the exit ramp of John Hindle Dr., near UBCO.

RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna had told Castanet at the time that a good Samaritan had caught up to the bus to inform the driver that he noticed the bag fall off the bus and that he pulled over and placed it on the side of the road for them to turn around and pick up.

Deciding to drop the team off for practice before retrieving the bag, the bus driver came up empty handed.

Luckily, the bag is now where it belongs, back with the players of RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna.