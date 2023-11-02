Kelowna council to debate 79-unit townhouse and apartment project at base of Dilworth Mtn.

Photo: MQN Architects

Kelowna city council will get its first look at a 79-unit townhouse and apartment complex proposed for Denali Drive on the west side of Dilworth Mountain.

The five-storey building would feature a three-storey apartment on top of a two-storey townhouse.

The property is already zoned for townhouse housing. The developer is seeking a development permit to move the project forward.

According to the proposal, the five-storey structure would include 29 one-bedroom, 35 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom units.

They are proposing 137 parking stalls in an enclosed parkade and 60 short and long-term bicycle stalls.

A pool and hot tub are included on the parkade roof as well as a variety of seating areas as well as a deck for smaller gatherings.

If approved, the developer would have two years to obtain a building permit and begin construction.