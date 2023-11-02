Skiers and boarders hit the slopes at Red Bird Brewing Wednesday

Photo: Mike Clarke

While snow has yet to fall in the city, skiers and boarders took to the slopes at Kelowna's Red Bird Brewing Wednesday night.

Mountain Lifestyle hosted their second annual Rail Jam at the downtown Kelowna brewery Wednesday, and hundreds of people braved the chilly weather to watch the participants hit the rails that were set up in the parking lot.

Seven trailer-loads of snow were transported from the Capital News Centre rink earlier in the day, and a large drop in ramp was set up with the help of Coast Exteriors, transforming the brewery's parking lot into a snowsports playground.

The event is hosted by Mountain Lifestyle Outlet, an outdoor gear shop on Highway 33 in Rutland, and SilverStar Mountain Resort sponsored the event this year.

“It was significantly better attended than last year and last year was pretty good,” said Mountain Lifestyle owner Mike Clarke said, estimating about 500 people came out to the event.

Twenty-six skiers and boarders participated in this year's event, barrelling down the drop-in ramp and sliding across the rails. The top three skiers and boarders were judged based on the difficulty and execution of their tricks.

First place came with a prize of news skis or snowboard, along with $300 in cash, while second and third in each category also received a smaller cash prize and merchandise.

Wednesday's winners included:

Snowboarding

Geremy Guido Vito Amico Emily Wright

Skiing

Mitch Steven Tate Garrod Alec Henderson

Clarke says the event is a great way to kick off the ski and board season, as temperatures begin to fall in the city and the snow begins to fall in the mountains.

“It'll be an annual event that we're planning on,” Clarke said. “We started talking to Red Bird last night about some of the things that we would do to improve it for next year and make it bigger for next year, and the same thing with the riders for layout and stuff.”

Mountain Lifestyle operates out of its shop on the corner of Highway 33 and Rutland Road, selling new and used gear along with rentals.

“We're going into our fifth season for ski and snowboard products and we're a great option for locals or visitors who want to buy gear or rent as well,” Clarke said.