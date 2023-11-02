Central Okanagan Food Bank creates new Set The Holiday Table campaign

Photo: Facebook

Central Okanagan Food Bank is extending its annual Christmas campaign to the rest of the year—and renaming it as a result—as the need for its services increases.

The Be an Angel campaign has been a staple in the Central Okanagan for the last 27 years, during which the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation matched donations to the food bank throughout the month of December.

In an effort to initiate the same kind of matching support from foundations the rest of the year, the campaign’s name has been changed to Set The Holiday Table. It will now be in effect for all holidays where loved ones get together over food, like Easter and Thanksgiving.

“Communication is key in finding joy and peace, and time at the table, particularly over the holidays, goes far beyond food,” Tom Budd said in a press release. “Assisting those who face stress and uncertainty when serving a holiday meal is very important to me.”

So the first Set The Holiday Table will begin on Dec. 1, once again in partnership with the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation. Then it will run several times a year, with the food bank ready and willing to work with any group ready to help.

“The spirit and intention of the campaign remain unchanged,” according to the COFB press release. “No matter the name, we are focused on feeding hope and nourishing others.”