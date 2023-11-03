Sleep specialist says switching clocks increases sleep deprivation

Madison Reeve

The switch from daylight saving to standard time is fast approaching, and although we gain an hour overnight on Nov. 5, specialists say it can still negatively impact sleep.

Clocks will be set back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, giving us back the hour we lost in March.

Sleep specialist Dr. Ron Cridland says the time change can disrupt our internal clocks.

“There is a tendency for people to say, 'I am going to sleep in tomorrow, so I will stay up later tonight,' and as a result, they end up still being sleep-deprived. In the wintertime, we lose an hour of sunlight, and that affects our mood, our biological clocks, and our ability to sleep.”

Cridland also notes that safety is impacted, with people and children waking up in the dark.

“When they did this for a period of time in Florida a number of years ago, there were actually a number of children killed on the way to school because they were traveling in the dark and were not used to that.”

Cridland recommends that when B.C. switches to a fixed time, it should adopt Standard Time.

In 2019, the B.C. government passed legislation that would allow the province to remain on permanent daylight saving time after more than 200,000 British Columbians signed an online survey. However, the province says it will only make the change permanent once the U.S. states of Washington, Oregon, and California also make the move permanent.

To prepare for the time change, Cridland advises practicing good sleep hygiene.

“It is really important to take at least an hour to relax and wind down at night, to allow adrenaline to wear off and your body to get ready for sleep.”

During the winding-down period, he emphasizes the importance of avoiding electronics, as the brightness of screens can suppress melatonin levels and delay the onset of sleep.

Consistently going to bed and waking up at the same time will also help train your body to sleep better.