Little Red Hen Studios wins Okanagan 48 hour film competition

Little Red Hen Studios captured several awards at the Okanagan 48 Hour Film Project for their short comedy It's Not All Right.

The local studio beat out 12 other Okanagan films en route to four awards; for best film, best acting, best use of prop and the audience choice award.

“It’s become this sort of worldwide thing where filmmakers from around the world in individual cities are tasked with making a movie in 48 hours," said Brent Raymond of Little Red Hen Studios, describing the 48 Hour film event.

"You don’t know your genre, you don’t know your characters, you don’t have a script, you simply have people ready to make a movie."

Given the genre of comedy, wrapping paper as their prop, a line of dialogue and a main character named Jordan Frost Junior, their 12-person crew was hard at work for two straight days writing, shooting, editing and completing their film.

“The ultimate award was the one that we won, which was Best Film, and we’re going to Filmapalooza in Lisbon, Portugal in March of 2024 to compete against each individual film winner from every city that competed throughout 2023. Our little film “t’s Not Alright is going to be up against the world,” said Raymond.

“We’re going to put our film against 130 or so other films and try for best film, acting awards, sound, cinematography, editing, directing, you name it.”

Little Red Hen Studios calls the seven-minute film a good laugh from start to finish.

“From minute one to minute 6:52, buckle up because you’re in for a bunch of laughs. Every time I watch it I laugh hard. I laugh at different spots. Comedy is hard and somehow we made this entertaining," said Raymond.

If the short film places inside Filmapalooza’s top 10, Little Red Hen Studios will head to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which is widely known as the biggest short film festival in the world.

You can catch the local film project through their YouTube channel.