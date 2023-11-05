Kelowna council's proposed 2024 meeting schedule includes two additional meeting days

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council will be asked to put in a few more hours around the council table in 2024.

The proposed 2024 meeting schedule includes 33 Monday meeting dates, 11 Tuesday evening public hearings and budget deliberation day Dec. 5.

The 2023 schedule had 32 afternoon dates and 11 public hearings.

The proposed new schedule includes a fourth meeting in March and an additional meeting in December.

The second meeting in December is unusual in that it happens after budget day which has typically been the final council gathering of the calendar year.

In 2019, council was present for 59 meeting dates. That was cut down to 51 in 2020, then further reduced to 43 last year.

City council is expected to approve the 2024 meeting schedule Monday.