Kelowna Rockets to host family skate this weekend

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets hockey club will host their annual Tim Horton's Family Skate at Prospera this weekend.

Fans of the Rockets are welcome to the rink on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., entering the building through Gate 1.

Admission into Prospera Place for the family skate consists of a non-perishable food item donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"All of the Rockets players will be on hand to skate with fans, sign autographs and take photos," says the written release.

Skates must be worn to enter the ice surface, there is no skate rental or skate sharpener on site.

Fans who will not be skating on Sunday can still come to the event to meet their favourite Rockets from the bench.