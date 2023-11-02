Woman files lawsuit against Kelly O’Bryan’s, City of Kelowna after fall leaving pub

Photo: Facebook Kelly O'Bryan's in downtown Kelowna

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Kelly O’Bryan’s and the City of Kelowna after she claims she tripped and fell while leaving the pub, resulting in a broken foot.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday at the Kelowna courthouse says Linda Marie Tryhurn was exiting the restaurant at 262 Bernard Avenue between approximately 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on March 25, 2023, when she tripped on the front step and was "seriously injured."

The plaintiff alleges that, as a result of the fall, she has incurred and will continue to incur expenses, and has incurred and will continue to incur loss of income. She also alleges that she has been less able to manage household chores and makes an in trust claim to compensate those who have assumed household tasks.

Tryhurn is seeking general damages, specific damages and compensation for loss of income, future care costs and loss of housekeeping capacity.

The plaintiff claims Kelly O’Bryan’s breached its duty of care by failing to take reasonable care to ensure the plaintiff would be reasonably safe on the stairway and/or sidewalk on the premises. She also alleges the restaurant failed to apply abrasive to the “slick surface”, and failed to warn her of the “dangerous condition of the stairway and/or walkway”.

The City of Kelowna is named because the plaintiff says it owed her a duty of care to properly inspect the premises in order to detect building code violations and to ensure compliance with the relevant building codes.

The allegations have not been proven in court of law and no statement of defence has yet been filed by the city or Kelly O’Bryan’s. The defendants have 21 days from the day the lawsuit was filed to respond.