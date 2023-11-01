'An annual pilgrimage': Fall Great Okanagan Book Sale opens

Kelowna Friends of the Library is hosting its 33rd annual Fall Great Okanagan Book Sale, with thousands of books up for grabs.

The non-profit worked hard all year long to collect enough gently-used books for the four-day event.

"We try to make money for the library and the library district, and we put that back into the library where they use it for anything that they don’t have in their budget," said volunteer Evelin Irons.

"We had a line up to the road, which is wonderful. That’s what we typically expect for the first day of the sale."

With countless books, categories and genres to choose from, Kelowna Friends of the Library made sure there’s something for every book reader to enjoy.

One happy reader just can't get enough of the bi-annual sale, walking out with more than 40 books, while spending less than $80 total.

“It was a huge haul. It is the first stop for Christmas stocking stuffers and it supports a really good cause. I then just donate them all back and buy more next year, it’s awesome," said the shopper.

"This is an annual pilgrimage every year, I’m more of a book flipper these years, but it’s the thrill of the hunt and finding all these treasures. I got a fantastic deal. That’s probably $1,000 worth of books,” said local reader Michelle Wessels.

Kay Treadgold, another volunteer for Kelowna Friends of the Library who's been with the organization for years, says it's special to see the event grow year after year.

“It’s so cool to see the same people over and over again, and then they bring their friends and everybody gets excited about books."

The Big Okanagan book sale is happening at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 839 Sutherland Avenue, from Nov. 1 to 4 and is a cash-only event.