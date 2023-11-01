Okanagan College turns 60 years old

Photo: Okanagan College OC Alumni gathered in October for a 60th anniversary celebration.

Okanagan College is celebrating sixty years of educating students across the region this year.

A 60th birthday party brought out more than 100 alumni, staff and Okanagan College supporters last month.

The College began back in 1963 when the B.C. Vocational Institute was first established. Since then more than 60,000 graduates have passed through OC’s campuses in Salmon Arm, Vernon, Penticton, Kelowna, and sites in Revelstoke and Osoyoos.

“I've always said that education is key to a brighter future and Okanagan College helped me curate my skills for this purpose. I loved how the small class sizes allowed for in-depth learning and communication. My professors are still a part of my network and I continue to ask them for advice regularly,” says 2021 alum Erum Ahmad.

Hosted by the OC Alumni Association, the October event brought together alumni from a wide field of industries.

“Through 60 years, OC’s alumni have been making a profound impact on our institution and the broader community,” said OC president Neil Fassina. “Our alumni are a vital thread in the fabric of Okanagan College’s history and they continue to shape our future. Their commitment to our values and their accomplishments serves as a testament to the quality of an OC education.”

As part of the 60th-anniversary celebration the college produced a booklet featuring a collection of alumni stories