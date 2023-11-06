Charity benefit concert to support young adult mental health

Photo: Contributed

Third Space Charity is holding its first Charity Benefit Concert on Nov. 22, to raise funds for young adult mental health.

The event will take place at Red Bird Brewing and will feature music by country folk artist Dawson Gray.

“As someone who has dealt with mental health issues throughout my years, I know first-hand how important it is to have a support system. However, for many young adults money is tight, and it isn’t always easy to find proper help," Gray said.

"With the efforts of organizations like Third Space Charity, my hope is that we can continue to better provide safe spaces for young adults to turn to when in need."

The event runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will include a live auction and a dollar-for-dollar matching campaign up to $15,000 sponsored by Nicola Wealth.

Third Space Charity builds capacity and supports community mental health through an internship practicum program for clinical counsellors in training and, supportive care counselling services for young adults between the ages of 18 and 29.

Services are available on a pay-what-you-can basis for those who wish and are able to. For those who aren’t, counselling is free.

Concert tickets are now on sale and available for purchase here.