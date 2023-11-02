IH issued building permit to enhance MRI capacity at KGH

Photo: Interior Health

A much-anticipated $30 million project to increase MRI capacity at Kelowna General Hospital has begun.

The City of Kelowna this week approved a $21.3 million building permit for the project.

Construction has started and is expected to be complete sometime in 2025.

The project, announced earlier this year, will see the installation of a new 3T Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine and replacement of an existing 1.5T MRI machine.

Construction is not expected to disrupt services within the hospital.

The Health Ministry is providing $15.4 million toward the cost of the project with the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District kicking in $10.3 million and the KGH Foundation the remaining $4.3 million.

The new machines will increase the number of MRI scans at the hospital from about 7,000 to 15,000 per year, reducing wait times in the region.

According to Interior Health the new state-of-the-art machines will be able to diagnose complex conditions such as neurological disease, certain heart diseases and prostate cancer.