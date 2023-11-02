Kelowna resident fined $920 for illegal dumping along Postil Road

Photo: Okanagan Forest Task Force Illegal dumper caught on camera along Postil Lake Road

It's an expensive lesson to learn, but hopefully for one Kelowna resident, it will mean it doesn't happen again.

On Oct. 23, images were shared across social media and with Castanet of a blue truck illegally dumping what appears to be a full kitchen renovation onto Postil Lake Road.

The individual then burned all of the items before leaving in their truck.

The BC Conservation Officer Service was made aware of the incident that day and opened an investigation.

Conservation officer Ken Owens tells Castanet the person who was spotted behind the wheel of the vehicle turned themselves in.

"The Kelowna resident who was driving the truck attended the Kelowna Conservation Officer Service Office and is being charged," Owens said.

The resident has been charged for introducing waste by a prescribed activity or operation, which comes with a $575 fine. The resident was also charged with burning prohibited materials, resulting in a $345 fine.

The fines totalled $920.

"The Kelowna resident was further instructed to clean up the dump and burn site," Owens added.

Anyone dumping illegally in B.C. can face penalties under the Environmental Management Act, ranging from $575 to a maximum of $1 million and up to six months in jail."