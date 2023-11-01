Girl drives from Trail for concert that was moved without her knowledge

Photo: Mike Wicentowich

A group of concertgoers who travelled all the way from Trail, B.C. to Kelowna for a concert last weekend were disappointed to find out the venue had been changed at the last minute and they had missed the show.

Madison Wicentowich tells Castanet she was very excited for Geordie Kieffer’s tour stop that was initially supposed to be an 18+ event at the Rutland Centennial Hall on Oct. 28.

She got the tickets as a birthday gift.

"We were super excited to go, but when we got there at the posted time, they were having a Latin Christmas party,” she said.

The people at the door had no idea about the concert and when Wicentowich started looking into it, she found out the concert had been moved to the Distrikt nightclub and it had already taken place.

Kieffer had performed the night before at the Distrikt Nightclub after the show was changed to a new 19+ venue on a different date. Ticket holders were directed to a support email address.

Wicentowich's father Mike says all their efforts to get information about the last-minute change and a refund fell on deaf ears.

"My wife called the nightclub. An employee had been fielding calls from other people who showed up on Saturday to find no show,” Mike said.

“The employee said the promoter changed the venue to the nightclub as it was bigger. We did not receive any emails about the change, or a cancellation nor does it sound like Tixr or the ‘promoter’ is prepared to offer any refunds," continued Mike.

The Wicentowichs said they exhausted all avenues and hoped that by going public they could pressure the promoter and performer into doing the right thing.

"The tickets were my birthday gift. I'm bummed because it was my second concert. I was so excited for it. I wanted to support him and he just kind of disappointed," said Madison.

"I don't think (Kieffer) had anything to do with it, I'm really just hoping that he'll maybe hear this and help us out. Maybe bring us to a concert and make it right."

Ticketing platform Tixr told Castanet they were not directly involved with the operations of events.

When Castanet contacted the concert promoter’s support email, Jordan Boyd responded, identifying himself as the promoter.

Boyd says the show at the Rutland Community Centre sold out so quickly that they decided to look for a larger venue.

"We decided the best thing to do would be to move it. We immediately updated the website to reflect that change. It was like, 95 per cent of the people that bought tickets were at the event. So you know, the communication worked somewhat well. But obviously, there's people like this that fell through the cracks and that's not ideal," Boyd said.

Since Castanet reached out to Boyd, Mike Wicentowich says he has been refunded for the two tickets purchased for his daughter, but he remains adamant that there was no email notification and the ads he saw, "all indicated the concert was still advertised online as on October 28."

Boyd says "we'll make sure they're taken care of. Geordie as an artist cares a lot about this stuff as do we and we don't want to hear stories like this."