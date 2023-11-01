Up to 60 tiny homes will be situated in Kelowna's north end industrial area

Photo: Cindy White An empty lot at the corner of Weddell Place and Crowley Avenue that will host 60 tiny homes for those experiencing homelessness.

BC Housing is expected to confirm the first location for tiny homes in Kelowna later today.

The announcement is anticipated from the provincial agency near the end of the day today.

Castanet News has learned the first 60 tiny homes will be going on a lot at the corner of Crowley Avenue and Weddell Place in the city's north end industrial area across from the current Rail Trail tent city.

A representative of one of the businesses on Crowley Avenue says crews are on site upgrading electrical on the site.

"This is very concerning," he wrote in an email, unhappy with the decision. "We were told this will be temporary and until springtime. We call BS as they are upgrading the electrical in that lot as well."

The city will be taking possession of 120 of the 60 square-foot tiny homes which are expected to be place in two or three locations in the city.

The homes will be installed in a cluster around a communal kitchen and washroom building.

Mayor Tom Dyas says he expects the homes to be operational before the middle of December.