Kelowna murder victim suffered at least 35 separate injuries during 2021 attack

Photo: Madison Reeve Police outside 1210 Sycamore Road on June 17, 2021.

A second-degree murder trial continues to wind its way through Kelowna court, with a number of experts testifying over the past week.

Gabriella Sears is facing a second-degree murder charge for the June 2021 killing of Darren Middleton at Sears' home at 1210 Sycamore Road in Rutland. The trial began back on Oct. 16 and is scheduled to carry through to December, although it's expected to conclude earlier.

This week, Dr. Jason Doyle, a forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Middleton's body, has testified about the many injuries Middleton suffered when he was killed.

Throughout his testimony, Dr. Doyle spoke about how each separate injury Middleton suffered was numbered during the autopsy. There were at least 35 separate injuries.

The cause of Middleton's death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Middelton's skull was fractured in the attack, along with his jaw and nose, and he suffered brain swelling. Dr. Doyle said the force used to create these injuries would have been “tremendous” – similar to what is seen in some people following a serious car crash.

Middleton suffered “multiple traumatic blows to the head” according to Dr. Doyle.

Dr. Doyle said some of the injuries to Middleton's body would likely have been caused by hits from a “hard, linear object,” like the bloodied baseball bat found on the bathroom floor near Middleton's body.

Middleton also suffered a number of stab wounds, and an X-ACTO knife and folding knife were also found in the bathroom.

In addition to the multiple lacerations and fractures to Middleton's head, he also suffered fractures in his right forearm – an injury Dr. Doyle said was consistent with “defensive-type wounds.”

Earlier in the trial, the court also heard Middleton's genitals were mutilated following his death. As a result, Sears is also facing a charge of interference with human remains.

Last week, the court heard testimony from several RCMP experts, including a fingerprint expert and a blood spatter expert.

A DNA expert is expected to take the stand later this week. During opening statements last month, Crown prosecutor David Grabavac said Sears' DNA was found on a bloody handprint on a bedroom dresser next to the bathroom.

Sears, a transgender woman, had previously gone by “Dereck,” but Middleton’s common-law wife, Brenda Adams previously testified that days before Middleton's death, Sears had told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabriella or Gabby.

Adams testified she and Middleton had known Sears since February 2021 and the accused sometimes did odd jobs for them.

The RCMP officers who first responded to the scene have also testified at the trial, along with friends of Middleton, who walked the court through surveillance footage from Moyer Road that captured both Middleton and Sears in the hours before Middleton's death.

The trial comes after a long voir dire was held this past summer, that saw Sears' defence counsel Jordan Watt successfully argue to exclude two confessions Sears made to police from evidence at trial. Voir dires are held as a sort of separate trial where the admissibility of evidence is determined by the judge.