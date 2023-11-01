Proponents of new performing arts centre envision 1,600 seat theatre

Photo: Google Street View

A Kelowna group which has lobbied for numerous years for a new performing arts centre is pleased the city has struck a task force to study a potential design and location.

Myles Bruckal, president of Kelowna Citizens for a new Performing Arts Centre Society, says the make up of the task force announced by Mayor Tom Dyas Monday "underscores his commitment to our shared goal, the creation of an iconic new performing arts venue in the heart of this beautiful city."

The task force will make recommendations to city council on design and potential location of a new performing arts centre to replace the aging, 61-year-old Kelowna Community Theatre.

Bruckal says it's his hope the task force will build on work and studies already done by the city and the society.

"On design, we have been following the city's lead pretty much because they have had a series of studies done on what is needed. Their latest study came up with a 1,200 seat capacity," said Bruckal.

"We did a capacity study which, instead of just taking Kelowna, looked at the entire Okanagan and we came up with a 1,600 seat capacity."

The current community theatre has seats for 853 people.

Bruckal says his group was able to add the additional 400 seats above the city's calculation by adding balconies to the design.

The additional seating, he says, would be able to fit within the present footprint concept being envisioned.

"The design itself also includes a second theatre that could have 200 to 400 seats.

"That smaller theatre would provide for local groups that could never fill the bigger theatre but gives them a venue that has the modern technology and modern needs."

He says they have been playing with the idea of a restaurant and possibly a rooftop deck as well as meeting and rehearsal rooms, as well as a big backstage area, proper dressing rooms and a green room.

Bruckal says city studies indicates the present KCT site is still the best site for a new performing arts centre, which brings into question where shows would be held during the demolition and construction window.

"There are other solutions for that short term to support those groups," said Bruckal.

"It's a matter of going to those groups and resolving with each one what a good solution might be during construction if we have to take down the existing one."

Another rumoured location which may be considered is the present site of Memorial Arena, however that would bring into play the Simpson Covenant, which states no commercial enterprises can be built on the land which presently houses city hall, the museum, Memorial Arena, Memorial Parkade and Kasugai Garden.