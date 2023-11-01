Castanet Media hits 23 years young today

Photo: Contributed

In human existence turning 23 means life is just getting started. In internet terms, it's a lifetime.

Castanet Media turns 23 today.

What started as a vision of then SILK-FM owner Nick Frost to bring local news, information and entertainment to a local audience in 2000 has morphed into a provincewide news organization with news teams in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops.

And following the sale to Vancouver-based Glacier Media in 2019, Castanet's reach includes several media partners across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the north.

Despite the growth, Castanet's mission has remained the same - to provide timely local news coverage accurately and fairly.

“It is remarkable to see how this organization has evolved and grown over the years,” said Castanet’s senior vice president and Kelowna general manager Chris Kearney said in a recent interview.

After spending its early years struggling financially, Castanet came to the forefront with its coverage of the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire, becoming an invaluable information portal for getting information out to the public locally, and globally quickly.

Those same values came into play during other local emergencies such as the Glenrosa and Smith Creek wildfires and this past summer, the McDougall Creek wildfire.

From humble beginning, Castanet has grown to employ nearly 50 people across the region.

Castanet's news network will continue to grow and expand with plans of adding additional newsrooms and reporters in new communities later this year and in 2024.