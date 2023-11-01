MNP secures naming rights for Mission sports complex

Photo: CNC Facebook

The accounting firm of MNP has secured naming rights to the indoor Mission sports complex for the next six-and-a-half years.

The facility, currently known as the Capital News Centre, will be rebranded MNP Place effective Jan. 1, 2024.

It had been branded with the Capital News monicker since the $16.5 million complex opened its doors in 2005.

The facility features two indoor artificial turf fields, two NHL-sized rink surfaces, indoor running track, athlete development centre and physiotherapy clinic, meeting rooms, fully-licensed restaurant with view of main ice arena and a large lobby and concession.

The complex was built as a public-private partnership between the city and RG Properties which also owns the Capri property and Prospera Place.

"Since MNP entered the Kelowna marketplace in 2005, we’ve made it our mission to support the local institutions and communities in which we live and work, so the investment in MNP Place was a natural fit,” said Jennifer Hollis, regional managing partner, Thompson-Okanagan, MNP.

“The sports and recreation centre is very much aligned with our firm’s values of building a sense of community, belonging, and wellness in our great city and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The cost of the sponsorship agreement was not announced.