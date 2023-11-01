KGH Foundation receives $5M donation from Jim Pattison

Photo: Madison Reeve

The Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation received a $5 million donation on Wednesday morning from the Jim Pattison Foundation.

The donation will be used to create a new Centre for Health System Learning & Innovation.

The centre is being established in partnership with Interior Health and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young says the centre will be inside KGH and will primarily focus on research and innovation.

"Innovation is the idea of bringing in new ideas and bringing people together who are committed to advancing care and giving them the resources so that they can move those solutions into practice," she said.

"It's taking that great knowledge that we typically think of when we think of research and moving it into practice, so it is very applied. It is taking what we know and moving it into clinical care. It is this idea of from discovery to bedside... it bridges that space in between."

Pattison, 95, didn't make it in person to the announcement but shared a short prerecorded video message.

Wednesday's donation was the Pattison Foundation’s largest donation to a hospital in B.C.’s Interior and the first that targets innovation. It was the KGH Foundation's single largest donation ever.

The gift adds to the KGH Foundation’s recently launched "Closer to Home Than You Think" campaign, a $40 million fundraising effort in eight priority areas: cancer, cardiac, system innovation, women's health, bone and joint health, mental health, brain health, and clinical excellence.

“The centre will focus on health systems transformation, aiming at unique targets,” said Dr. Deanne Taylor, corporate director of research at Interior Health.

“This includes advancing equity, accessibility, and the sustainability of healthcare and enabling physicians, clinicians, and community care providers with resources to not only provide world-class care but to explore what an optimal system could look like.”

