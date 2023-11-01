Kelowna General Hospital sued for negligence during birth

Photo: Castanet

A couple has sued Interior Health and Kelowna General Hospital over alleged malpractice during the birth of their child.

According to a lawsuit filed this week in BC Supreme Court, Australian residents Rosalene Bradford and Jarrod Popp attended KGH on Oct. 29, 2021, ten days after Bradford’s expected due date.

The civil claim alleges Bradford was given the recommendation that the baby be delivered that day either through an induction of labour or an elective cesarean.

Bradford opted for the induction of labour, but while that process was taking place, the labour floor became full and she was sent home to be called in as soon as a labour room became available.

Bradford returned to KGH at 4:25 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2021 and a doctor recommended induction of labour with low-dose oxytocin, a hormone that stimulates contractions in childbirth.

The lawsuit alleges that at 6 p.m., a student nurse started an IV of low dose oxytocin. The IV start was reported as “messy” with blood and a registered nurse left the room to grab a cloth, leaving Bradford alone with the student nurse.

The RN was gone for two minutes, alleges the lawsuit, and returned to find Bradford in a long contraction.

The claim alleges the RN then noticed the IV bag was connected in error and the bag of oxytocin was free-flowing into Bradford’s arm.

About nine minutes after it was connected, the bag of oxytocin was disconnected and the registered nurse called for help.

The infant was delivered at 6:28 p.m. via an emergency cesarean after it was noticed the fetal heart rate was decelerating alongside uterine tetany, a serious and dangerous complication.

The infant was placed on a CPAP machine and transferred to the NICU.

The lawsuit alleges Interior Health failed its duty of care and injured Bradford through negligence.

“IHA knew or ought to have known that failure to properly administer the oxytocin could result in permanent injury to [the infant] and the plaintiffs,” the lawsuit says, noting that a separate lawsuit will be filed on behalf of the infant.

Bradford claims she has suffered from recovery from a potentially unnecessary surgery, nervous shock, PTSD and more. It is alleged the injuries continue to cause her pain and loss of future income earning capacity.

“In agreeing to provide medical care to [Bradford] and [the infant], the defendant entered into a contractual relationship, the express or implied terms of which contract included a term that the medical care, treatment and attendance upon the plaintiffs would be performed in a non-negligent manner in accordance with a reasonable standard of medical care and treatment,” the lawsuit says.

Popp alleges he sustained psychological injury and loss of enjoyment of life that continues to impact him.

The lawsuit seeks general and special damages along with compensation for past and future healthcare costs.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

Interior Health has until Nov. 20 to file its response in court.