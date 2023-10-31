Kelowna man considers leaving city after scary night downtown

Photo: Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man who has lived in the community for 43 years says he is thinking of moving his family to Alberta after a scary night downtown.

Paul Leader tells Castanet he was at the Cooper Alan concert at the Kelowna Community Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29. As he and his wife were walking back to their vehicle after the show, they were accosted by a man with a shovel.

Leader says he saw people running then he spotted a man carrying a shovel over his shoulder yelling at them, "I'm gonna murder you. I'm in the mood to kill."

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. near the library parkade.

Leader says he did his best to give the man with a shovel a wide berth.

The incident scared Leader and his wife to the point where they are seriously considering moving away.

"Kelowna is just out of control, the way things are going," he said, referring to previous incidents he's had with aggressive panhandlers who have confronted him on restaurant patios.

After more than four decades in the Okanagan, Leader is thinking about moving away.

"We were going to call police but felt it was a waste of time as like in the past, nothing would be done," he said. "We used to be able to walk around and enjoy our nightlife in Kelowna. I get anxiety because I'm like, what am I going to run into? Am I gonna get bear maced? Am I gonna get stabbed? Am I gonna get beat up by some, you know, random people."

Up until that point in the evening, Leader says he was having a great night.

"It was an awesome concert," he said.