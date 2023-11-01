October was drier, slightly warmer than normal for Thompson-Okanagan

While there is a feeling of winter in the air, Environment Canada says the month of October was warmer and drier than normal in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

Meteorologist Derek Lee said Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops all experienced warm and dry months.

Kelowna was 1.4 C warmer than normal, Kamloops was 1.8 C warmer than usual, and Vernon was 2.6 C above normal. Penticton saw temperatures 0.8 C above what is typical for October.

Lee noted it was also drier than normal in most parts of the region.

Kelowna received 9.2 mm of rainfall, Penticton 6.1 mm and Kamloops 3 mm.

“So that translates to only about 20 to 30 per cent for what we usually get for the month of October,” he said.

Vernon saw a bit more rainfall, recording 19.5 mm.

According to Environment Canada, active storm patterns from the Pacific contributed to a warm October.

"The air coming in from the Pacific was definitely quite frequent, and usually at this time of the year and for winter months in B.C., the Pacific air is what moderates our temperature," Lee said.

"Because we were in a rather active storm pattern, we did get a lot of Pacific air pushing into the Interior making it warmer than normal,” he said.

“In general, I don’t think it’s a super abnormal temperature trend. We have seen warmer than normal temperatures before at this time of year.”

Things have cooled quickly to start November, with an arctic front moving in from the Yukon.

“Because the arctic air is stronger and dryer than normal, it was in place for B.C. and blocking the active storm pattern from returning. It kept all the storms off shore, so that’s why in return we were seeing colder weather but sunnier weather as well," Lee said.

The weather will continue to cool as November begins, with Environment Canada expecting freezing rain or snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning for many highway mountain passes in the B.C. Interior.