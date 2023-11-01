MP Gray tables petition urging Big White be assigned postal code

YouTube

The fight to put Big White Ski Resort on the map, literally, has made its way to Ottawa.

Big White has been lobbying Canada Post for its own postal code for years now. It was expected one would be put in place in August, but that has yet to materialize.

The ski hill and the village attract people from across North America and the world, but it does not have its own postal code. As a result, it can be difficult for travelers to find their rental accommodations, especially if they are using platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, which will list their location as Beaverdell.

At the present time, mail is delivered to about 40 PO boxes at Big White but most of the digital economy, businesses like Airbnb, Rent by Owner, Google Maps, and even couriers don’t interact with a PO box.

Last week, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray tabled a petition calling for Big White to get its own postal code.

Gray called Big White Mountain Resort an important economic driver and employer for the region being British Columbia’s second most visited winter destination, hosting over 650,000 skier visits and over one million resort guests annually.

“We, the undersigned, citizens and permanent residents of Canada, call upon the Minister of Public Services and Procurement to work with Canada Post and ensure that the creation of a postal code for Big White Mountain Resort is prioritized and handled in an expeditious manner,” says the petition.

Gray says the federal government is obligated to respond to official Parliamentary petitions submitted by MPs and she is hopeful this will help speed the process along.

Canada Post says they are continuing to work through the process of brining a postal code to Big White.

“We are working on a civic addressing change for Big White customers that will include recognizing the municipality name of ‘Big White Mountain’ along with their 9-1-1 civic address and updated postal code," says Canada Post spokesperson Phil Legault.

Canada Post says the process could take another six months.

"Our civic addressing project, which includes an extensive data collection process for all addresses, continues and we are targeting its completion in the first half of 2024, barring any unforeseen delays,” Legault said.

“Canada Post continues to urge customers to respond to the address collection letter that was delivered to them over the last few weeks, asking to provide both their PO Box mailing address and civic address," Legault continued.

Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall says the slow pace of action means more people are likely to attempt to check into their non-existent Big White accommodations in Beaverdell this winter.

“Kicking the can down the road. Snail mail, they can have the survey completed within a week. They choose not to. How can that be satisfactory in a province like British Columbia? Supernatural I don't think so," said Ballingall.