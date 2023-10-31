RDCO reopens winter dog parks in Kaloya and Kopje regional parks

Photo: RDCO Muttley enjoys a snowy game of fetch at Kopje Regional Park

Two regional parks in the District of Lake Country are going to the dogs again the winter.

Between Nov. 1 and March 31, 2024, The Regional District of Central Okanagan will allow off-leash dogs in Kopje Regional Park and on-leash canines in Kaloya Regional Park, with the exception of the beach and playground areas.

“We are pleased to offer increased access to regional parks year-round. We know that our residents enjoy the benefit of off-peak use of natural areas as our visitor count has increased since 2019 and the positive results of the Lake Country dog pilot reflect this,” says Wayne Darlington, RDCO interim director of parks services.

“We will continue to monitor the resources required to ensure year-round safety and enjoyment for park visitors.”

The parking lot at Kaloya Regional Park and the upper lot at Kopje Regional Park will be plowed for visitors. RDCO will also add signage about regulations for use, dog-bag dispensers and waste containers.

The regional district conducted a survey last winter on the winter dogs parks. It found that more than half of the 200 respondents take their pet to a dog park daily. The most common complaints were about people not picking up behind their dogs.

RDCO is looking for volunteers to help with dog waste management as well as to keep track of how often people bring their pets to the parks. If you are interested, contact parks services volunteer in parks program coordinator, Sheelah Rodriguez or visit the program webpage here.