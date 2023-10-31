Kelowna gets funding for existing and new transit centre

Photo: Google Maps Present Kelowna Transit Centre

The City of Kelowna will receive more than $11 million to help upgrade its current transit centre and develop a design plan for a new operations and maintenance centre.

Tuesday's announcement will mean $8.28 million to update the present facility on Hardy Street to support service expansion and the future battery electric bus fleet for the service.

The remaining $2.93 million will support design plans for the new facility on 40 acres of land south of UBCO adjacent to Highway 97 and John Hindle Drive.

The funding is part of a $248.5 million investment in transit being made by the federal and provincial government and BC Transit.

A large portion of the money will go towards vehicle acquisition.

These include the acquisition of approximately 210 Light Duty (LD) buses, 29 High Capacity (HC) diesel buses, 10 HC Battery Electric Buses (BEB), and 6 LD BEBs. The new vehicles will support both handyDART and conventional transit services and replace aging models that currently serve regional transit systems.

Funding will also extend the life of 377 double-decker buses and provide about 286 new and refitted bus shelters across the province.

“Replacing our aging fleet, maintaining existing fleets and making sure our customers have transit shelters that make their experience a more comfortable one are all great projects being funded with this announcement," said Erinn Pinkerton president and CEO of BC Transit.

"As we have now returned to our pre-pandemic ridership levels, the addition of more buses will continue to help us ensure transit remains the most convenient transportation solution for communities across the province."