With eyes on a provincial championship, Kelowna ringette team sets up bottle drive fundraiser

Photo: Kelowna Ringette Association

The Kelowna Ringette Association's U14 Elite team is back for another season of competitive ringette.

The 14-girl roster of elite ringette players will be working hard all winter long, facing off against stiff competition through several out of town tournaments within the province.

As the team hopes to keep their dreams of winning a provincial title alive this year, they're in search of funding to help make the season possible, setting up a bottle drive fundraiser ahead of what they hope to be the first of five road trips.

The team is hosting a bottle drive fundraiser on Nov. 5 at the Dease Road bottle depot in Kelowna.

"The kids are going to be going door to door that same day, and we will have friends at the bottle depot who will be collecting bottles from anyone interested in dropping off money, cheques or bottles," said Tessa Russell, President of the Kelowna Ringette Association.

Russell tells Castanet that, like hockey, ringette can be expensive, with the average cost per player being more than $800, just to cover their annual road trip expenses. That doesn't include league sign up or other costs.

To help with the cost of transportation, travel, hotels, equipment and more, the Kelowna Ringette Association is looking to raise $12,000 between now and their first road trip, which will be to Prince George for a weekend tournament on Nov. 9.

“Anything we can do to help reduce the burden of families is very important. It’s a significant investment the parents are making, but they’re getting so much out of it. Kids are getting such great leadership opportunities," said Russell.

"This team is quite unique in the sense that they work so well together. They really care for each other and are a great group of competitive kids who love ringette.”

The team is also looking for sponsors who will be recognized by the association.

The team will be at the Columbia bottle depot on Dease Rd. in Kelowna this Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.