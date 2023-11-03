BC United candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding to be selected later this month

Photo: Contributed (top left to bottom right) Binny Boparai, Bal Grewal, Amanda Shatzko, Pavneet Singh

It's taken a while, but BC United party members finally know when they will select their nominee in the Kelowna-Lake-Country-Coldstream riding for the next provincial election.

After several weeks of silence, the party has informed the four remaining candidates in the race that voting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Voting will be conducted in person.

The deadline to sign up new members eligible to cast a ballot is Friday, Nov. 3.

The party suspended the nomination process during the wildfires and has said little since about the process of selecting a candidate to replace outgoing four-term MLA Norm Letnick, who has chosen not to run for re-election.

Four people are seeking the riding nomination, including businessman Pavneet Singh, entrepreneur Binny Boparai, lawyer Bal Grewal, and RDNO vice-chair Amanda Shatzko.

Party insiders have told Castanet News that businessman Pavneet Singh has, by far, signed up the most members; however, not without some controversy.

Singh, who owns several restaurants, has signed up many foreign students for party memberships.

According to riding president Larry Gray, this practice is allowed and is a common tactic used in nomination races.

When contacted for comment, officials with Elections BC said political parties set most of their own rules for nomination contests, including determining who is eligible to vote in them.

"Nothing in the Election Act regulates who can vote in a party’s nomination contest," an email response noted.

"The act does require candidates in a provincial election to be Canadian citizens, 18 or older, and residents of B.C. for at least six months before becoming a candidate."

The BC United membership rules state, among other things, that to be eligible for membership, a person must be at least 14 years of age and ordinarily a resident of B.C.

Gray says the party will continue to audit and review all membership applications as they are received.

Attempts to contact Pavneet Singh were unsuccessful.

Those voting in the nomination race must also produce valid ID and verify their address.

Kelowna councillor Mohini Singh and political operative Adam Wilson have both dropped out of the race in recent weeks.

While the nomination process is starting to wind down in Kelowna-Lake-Country-Coldstream, it is still a wait-and-see situation in two other Central Okanagan ridings.

The official nomination process has apparently not yet begun in the newly created Kelowna Centre riding; however, retired thoracic surgeon Dr. Michael Humer has already indicated his intention to seek that nomination. He is the only person to declare an interest in the riding so far.

Nominations are also not yet being accepted for the newly named West Kelowna-Peachland riding after current MLA Ben Stewart announced he will not be running for re-election.

It is not clear when that nomination period will open; however, some party officials believe it may be in the spring.

In Kelowna-Mission, while the announcement has not been made official, it is believed that Renee Merrifield will seek a second term.

When contacted by Castanet, Merrifield simply said an announcement is coming.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19. It could be earlier if Premier David Eby decides to call a snap election.