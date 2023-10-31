Dry but cold weather expected for trick-or-treaters in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Little goblins and ghouls may need a jacket while trick-or-treating tonight, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Derek Lee says the temperature will be below freezing in Kelowna.

"It's going to be mainly clear with maybe a few clouds overnight. We are looking at somewhere close to -3°C. A winter jacket would probably be good for the young ones out there," Lee said.

Wet and windy weather is expected over the next few days.

"Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, there is a freezing rain risk that could bring icy conditions to the roads," Lee added.