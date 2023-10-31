Kelowna woman has been building elaborate Halloween display for close to 30 years

Madison Reeve

Sandra Dreger has been decorating her Kelowna home for Halloween for the past 29 years.

She says it takes her weeks to get all of her decorations out for the big celebration.

"Every year, I just try to collect one or two more props to add to it. It's a labour of love. We love doing it," she said.

Dreger says she started getting into the festivities when she began carving pumpkins over a decade ago.

"Back then, I had very little money, so jack-o'-lanterns were the thing, and people started coming just to see the jack-o'-lantern."

This year she says she spent many hours carving a total of 14 pumpkins.

The Kelowna resident says she has collected several hundred decor items.

"Fortunately, we have a basement in the house. That is where Christmas and Halloween live, and all the other seasons. I do St. Patrick's, Valentine's, and Easter as well."

Her favourite Halloween item is the wolf man.

"We actually have kids who have grown-up in the neighbourhood, and when they were really little, they were too scared to even come by the wolf man. The following year, they would come as they would get older, and they would be all happy because they made it by the wolf man," Dreger added.

Dreger says last year about 300 kids came to her house for trick-or-treating.

She is located at 589 Roanoke Avenue and says all are welcome.